Prankster Dresses Dog as Spider to Hilariously Scare People: WATCH

Scary pranks, whether it's during the Halloween season or not, are always hilarious. Well, maybe if they're happening to someone else. I unexpectedly came across a small dog dressed up as a ginormous, fuzzy spider; I'd most definitely scream bloody murder and run.

This hilarious prank is making the rounds again, getting reposted time and time again. Through my googling research to find out where this video originated from, I found that a movie director, actor, and prankster in Poland put one of those giant spider costumes on a small dog. He then unleashed the dog on the streets and scared people.

Apparently, dressing up your dog in a spider costume for Halloween is quite popular and even adorable, but clearly not at night when no one is around.

OMG this is too funny. I've posted two edited-down, quicker videos with this same dog because each has a few different scenes.

Then I posted the original by Sylwester Wardega.

LOLOL are you dying? I have rewatched this several times it's so hilarious.

I first saw the video posted a few days ago when it popped up on my Threads account under @legalnun. I immediately tried to find it on YouTube and found the above videos and more posted by several accounts sharing it.

Okay, here's the original.

