No, the Giant TikTok Frog Isn’t Actually That Big (But It’s Still Pretty Large)

Have you seen the viral TikTok video of the seemingly giant frog? Is it real?

Earlier this week, social media users were shocked and astonished by the videos that TikTok user @WhatsLucasUp2 shared of him and his pet frog. "Dumpy" the frog appeared to be larger than his head in the shots.

The first TikTok shows the frog apparently sitting on a wooden table while its owner Lucas Peterson fed it a banana and gave it a pet on its back. The video was viewed over four million times with the second earning millions as well.

People speculated if it was a real frog or if it was video editing. Peterson confirmed in the comments section of the video that he altered the video to make it appear 4-5x of his actual size.

“His real size is about 4-5 inches,” the video editor confirmed. “He’s enlarged with vfx perspective tricks. I did all my editing in Adobe Premiere.”

Peterson shared that Dumpy is an Australian White tree frog. On average, the species comes in between three and four and a half inches in length. Their diet mostly consists of insects, not fruit like Dumpy was seen eating in the first video.

Peterson later uploaded a video of Dumpy in his normal form, where he was able to fit into Peterson's hand. Dumpy is bigger than an average frog that you would find in a pond, but he isn't the giant that you thought he was.

Behold, the TikTok frog's real size with a comparison, below.