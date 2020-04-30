Was Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Party Also a Secret Gender Reveal Party?

Gigi Hadid's 25th birthday celebrations may have doubled as a secret gender reveal party.

After TMZ broke the news that the supermodel is five months pregnant with her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's first child, eagle-eyed fans did a deep dive into her recent birthday party photos to see if there were any clues about the baby.

What they found was evidence that the celebration also served a gender reveal party that we all would have overlooked had TMZ not let the cat out of the bag.

The first clue was that her "25" balloons have a pink and blue string.

Here's a closer look at the strings:

Then, another person pointed out on Twitter that Hadid's sister Bella gave her a gift that read "Hello Little One" on the front. She tried to cover it up with a sunflower emoji on Instagram, but fans were one step ahead of her.

But wait, there's more! Hadid also got a Baby Shark-themed gift.

It's been reported that Hadid and former One Direction singer are having a baby girl in September. Though the couple has yet to address the news, Hadid's mom Yolanda confirmed her daughter's pregnancy and due date on Wednesday (April 29).

"Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press," the former Housewives of Beverly Hills star said in a statement to Dutch publication RTL Boulevard. "Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in."

"We feel very blessed," she added.