Man Kicks Out Girlfriend, Her Son After She Secretly Invites Ex to His Apartment

A man on Reddit was furious when he found out his girlfriend's ex had been secretly visiting his apartment when he wasn't there. So, he kicked her and her 9-year-old son out of his home.

"Me and my [girlfriend] Sara have been together for [four] years. She has a son, Nathan, with her ex, Mark. Sara has full custody of Nathan with her ex having scheduled visitations one weekend of every month. Sara and Nathan moved in with me a little over a year and a half ago and in my perspective, it was a little rocky at first," he shared on Reddit.

"I've always been pretty protective of my space so making room for two other people was difficult for me. When Sara moved in with me we agreed that the visitations for Mark would be held in our apartment as long as I'm home," the man continued his post on the forum.

"Three weeks ago marked four months since Mark's last visit so I had asked Sara when he was planning on visiting Nathan. My [girlfriend] replied by shrugging her shoulders and telling me she'd ask. She never followed up with it. So a few days ago, I asked when Mark's next visit was and Sara said she'd tell me when she knew," he explained, adding that Sara's son then dropped the bombshell that his dad had just visited last week.

READ MORE: Man Cancels Vacation With Wife After She Spends $5,000 on Ex’s Car

"Sara's face immediately dropped and when I asked what Nathan meant, she wouldn't give me a direct answer. Eventually she ended up telling me that for the past two visits, Mark had been to our apartment when I was working. When I accused her of going back on our agreement, she kept telling me this was her home too and she could invite whoever she wanted, and that it was fine because she was here and watching," the man shared.

Feeling as though she had violated his trust, they had got into a huge argument which "ended in me telling her to get out of my apartment."

"She packed up and left with Nathan. Last I heard she was staying with her parents.

I've gotten several messages from both Sara and her parents calling me an a--hole for kicking Sara and Nathan out of their home for something so small. She's even been blasting me on Instagram and Facebook about how horrible I am to do this to her," he concluded.

READ MORE: Man 'Uncomfortable' Around Brother's Wife Who Makes Racist Jokes

Users in the comments section blasted the man's girlfriend for not respecting the boundaries he set for his home.

"Not only did she break the only rule you had (for whatever reason) but she lied about it multiple times and seems [she] never had any intention to tell you until the kid revealed the truth. If she had an issue with the single boundary you've set, she should've talked to you and 'renegotiated' it, but she didn't bother," one person wrote.

"The fact that she’s now trying to smear you publicly is a manipulative tactic ... That alone shows what kind of person she is. You dodged a bullet," another chimed in.

"Her first attempts to downplay her role in betraying your confidence are a serious red flag, even though your response may have been a bit harsh. It also demonstrates her lack of commitment to your relationship that she and her family would not stop blaming you for anything," someone else commented.