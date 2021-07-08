Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter Comes Out Publicly as Demisexual

Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter Michaela Cuomo recently came out as demisexual.

In an Instagram Live with author Donato Tramuto, Michaela spoke about how she discovered her sexuality and how it has evolved over the years.

She shared that she first came out as bisexual to her family and close friends while in middle school. It wasn't until high school that she discovered pansexuality and thought, "That's the flag for me."

"And I've recently learned more about demisexuality and have believed that that identity resonates with me most," Michaela continued. She also noted that people are always changing and evolving and that trying to label one's self can sometimes limit a person.

According to GLAAD, demisexuality and demiromanticism are considered subsets of asexuality and aromanticism.

"Demi is French for 'half,' and was first coined to describe a person who does not experience attraction to an individual until a significant emotional bond has formed," the organization explained. "This works off of the idea of primary attraction and secondary attraction... Demisexuals or demiromantics do not experience primary attraction, but do experience secondary attraction."

"The spectrums are as fluid as we are and attachment to labels only restricts us," Michaela added. "I think anyone who says otherwise, it coming from a place of fear and not love."

Michaela first came out publicly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month in June via Instagram. She was shocked at the amount of support she received. Her goal was to help others accept themselves and show that they too can come out when they're ready. The number of people who messaged her thanking her for the inspiration "made it all worth it."