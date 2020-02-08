Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Shades Ariana Grande

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is in hot water with fans after shading Ariana Grande.

On Saturday (February 8) the rocker gave an interview to USA Today about Father of All..., their new album. During the conversation, he was asked about his feelings about Billie Eilish's Grammys sweep after he appeared on a previous cover of Rolling Stone with the "everything i wanted" singer.

"It was great. I mean, I only heard about it – actually trying to watch the Grammys is pretty brutal, but I'm stoked for her and Finneas [O'Connell, her brother and producer]," he told the outlet.

"It's insanely well-deserved. Their music is very real, and you can tell it all comes from them, which is what sets it apart from what other pop acts are doing," he explained. "It's not even comparable to think about what she does compared to someone like Ariana Grande. She's the real deal."

During the 2020 Grammys when Eilish won Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the 18-year-old told the crowd that Grande and her album thank u, next deserved the award.

"Uhm, can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this," Eilish said during her acceptance speech. "I think it [Grande's album] deserves like more than anything in the world... I love you so much." Grande was seen trying to hush Eilish before blowing her a kiss.

