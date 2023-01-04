Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’

Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4.

"I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."

Grimes' last album, Miss Anthropocene, was released in 2020 after a five year gap since her fourth album in 2015. Book 1 will be her sixth studio album since her debut in 2010.

However, despite her hesitation, she reassured fans that she will be releasing Book 1 at some point.

"[Of course] I’ll still release BOOK 1 & more. I owe y’all, the artists life is blessed and I take that seriously," she said on Twitter.

She continued, "But! My fam, best friends, and babies get dragged in no matter what i do, the narrative doesn’t belong to me. my friends/ fam r my whole Life - this is their battle too."

Notably, the Canadian singer has two children with controversial Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

"I’ll always release music but if it hasn’t been clear ; music is my side quest now," she clarified. "[To be honest] reduced pressure x increased freedom = prob more music just ideally Low key I’ll always do my best to entertain whilst depleting my literal reputation I hope that’s ok I love y’all."

Fans were supportive of her explanation.

"I love your music but you don't owe us anything. I'm sure fame brings its own set of problems. I'll anxiously await whatever little bits you decide to feed us," one person replied.

Another added, "You seem very authentic and that is beautiful but also vulnerable. I hope for strength and peace for you that you may introduce your art to the world on your terms."

One fan joked about the singer returning to her indie roots to "rescue her relationship with her fans."

Grimes' first five albums were released through independent labels, but Book 1 is slated for release under Columbia Records. She signed with Columbia in March 2021.