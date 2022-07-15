TikTok star Bella Poarch's "Dolls" music video features some serious star power!

Poarch's music video for her new single premiered Friday (July 15) and features cameos from Madison Beer and Euphoria star Chloe Cherry. However, the most prominent famous face featured in the clip is Canadian pop star Grimes.

In the music video, Grimes plays a sinister cyborg that engages in a hand-to-hand battle with Poarch. Reminiscent of a big, blockbuster action movie and directed by Andrew Donoho, the idea for the video came from Poarch herself.

"Dolls’ is all about self-empowerment and confidence. It’s a follow up to my song 'Build a Bitch' but it stands out on its own as well by being gentle but fierce, beautiful but deadly," Poarch said in a press release, adding it's about "the importance of helping one another while also not letting anyone make you feel weak or worthless."

Watch Bella Poarch's "Dolls" Music Video:

"Dolls" is set to appear on Bella Poarch's debut album of the same name, which is currently slated for release on Aug. 12. Poarch has been working on the project for over a year and collaborating on it with fellow music artist Sub Urban.

The news of her upcoming music comes after she received acclaim and notoriety for her debut single "Build a Bitch" and follow-up single "Inferno."

"Build a Bitch" has been certified Platinum for selling over 1,000,000 units alone in the U.S.