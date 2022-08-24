Grimes Says Journalists Are ‘Stalking’ Her and Her Kids to ‘Get at’ Elon Musk

Canadian musician Grimes claims journalists are allegedly "stalking" and "trying to doxx" her and her two children with ex Elon Musk.

On Monday (Aug. 23), Grimes tweeted that journalists are "contacting all my friends and acquaintances and even anyone I interact with on social media."

"I will start revealing ur names if u keep this up," she warned.

Musk has been in the news for a slew of bizarre and controversial reasons, including allegations of an affair, his surprise twins with an executive employee and for previously making transphobic comments, which resurfaced after he was disowned by his trans daughter.

Grimes addressed the controversies in a reply to her first tweet, writing, "Bluntly, if you take issue with my kid's father, do not use innocent children as canon fodder in attempts to get at him."

She rightfully called for the respect of her children's privacy, asking for them to not be made "infamous" when they cannot even read yet.

Calling the situation "psychotic," Grimes updated her followers a few hours later with more tweets.

In reply to a Twitter user who encouraged her to reveal the names of the journalists, she wrote, "I’d say it’s more of a critical mass, bigger than a single individual." However, she did claim she has "at least 5 different names."

She alleged the journalists "range from Page [Six] to NYT" and tweeted that she wants "to give them the opportunity to choose the virtuous path."

She also cited "weird memes that feel coordinated," writing, "what’s weird is the ramping up in recent weeks of bizarre q’s [about] kids."

While Grimes has so far stuck to her belief that "call out culture is damaging," Musk remains in the headlines for backing out of his notorious $44 billion deal with Twitter, keeping the spotlight on him.

The singer and the SpaceX/Tesla CEO were together from 2018 to 2022. They have two children together, infamously named X Æ A-12 (or simply X) and Exa Dark Sideræl.