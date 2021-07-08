Grimes’ Baby Is Obsessed With His Mom’s Choreography and It’s the Cutest Thing

Grimes and Elon Musk's son had the most adorable reaction to his mother's dancing.

On Thursday (July 8), the "Delete Forever" singer shared a video of her baby reacting to her dancing. In the clip, Grimes practices choreo to an upcoming song called "Shinigami Eyes" alongside her choreographer. The two strike poses with makeup brushes while giggling at the amazed baby.

"Apparently babies love choreography," she captioned the post. "Must be sum [sic] kinda core evolutionary human desire?"

Watch the cute video, below.

"Hiding lil X's face cuz he's too little to be on the internet but his reaction to dancing is so cute!" Grimes wrote in the video, using a pink diamond heart emoji and bubbles to shield her son's face.

Although she did cover his face for this video, her previous TikTok clip featured her friend dancing with X Æ A-12 (pronounced "X Ash A Twelve") on her shoulders. Viewers can catch a quick, far away glimpse of the baby smiling in the video.

Grimes has become quite the phenom on TikTok phenom, which she began using on a somewhat regular basis over the past month. She's quickly gained over 230,000 followers and almost a million likes on her videos.

More than a handful of her videos have gone even viral. For instance, she caused quite a stir in one particular clip where she spoke about how she believes that artificial intelligence is the fastest path to communism.

"So, if implemented correctly, A.I. could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being ... comfortable living," she said in the controversial video, without explaining the exact method.

Grimes also apparently believes that A.I. could essentially automate farming and minimize corruption to bring equality to the world.

"So, basically, everything everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. Cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe,” Grimes concluded.