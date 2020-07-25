Grimes Calls Out Boyfriend Elon Musk Over ‘Pronouns Suck’ Tweet

Grimes publicly told her boyfriend Elon Musk to "turn off his phone" after he tweeted "pronoun sucks."

The Canadian singer, who welcomed the couple's first child — a baby boy named X Æ A-12 — in May, called out the Tesla CEO via Twitter Friday night (July 24) after his controversial tweet about his distaste for pronouns caused a stir online.

Musk's original tweet, which is still public, simply says "pronouns suck."

In a since-deleted tweet, Grimes directly replied to Musk's message, writing, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart."

Though it's unclear what led Musk to share this message, it prompted tons of backlash from Twitter users and transgender activists, who called him out for being anti-trans. As of right now, Musk hasn't made clarified the intentions behind his tweet.

Earlier this month, the tech billionaire also made headlines after declaring his support for Kanye West's 2020 presidential campaign. However, he reconsidered his stance a few days later following the rapper's controversial interview with Forbes magazine. (In it, West revealed he's pro-life and anti-vaccination.)

"We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated," Musk tweeted.