Grimes is officially a mom!

The Canadian alt-pop star and Miss Anthropocene musician welcomed her first child, a boy, to the world on May 4. The name of the baby has not yet been publicly revealed.

The baby's birth was confirmed via her boyfriend and the baby's father, tech billionaire Elon Musk, on Twitter around 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

"Mom and baby [are] all good," he tweeted, just hours after telling a follower that the baby's birth was due "a few hours away."

He later shared photos of the newborn:

Musk already has five other children — sons Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon and Kai — who he shares with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. The former couple married in 2000 and separated in 2008. The two share custody.

Grimes and Musk began dating in 2018.

It was previously unknown if Grimes and Musk were still officially together as the couple had not been photographed together or appeared to interact with each other on social media in some time, but Musk put the speculation to rest on May 1 when he tweeted, "My gf [girlfriend] @Grimezsz is mad at me." He also confirmed the baby was due May 4 when he responded to a follower.

Grimes first hinted at her pregnancy in early January 2020, when she posted a topless image on Instagram of herself with a fetus digitally superimposed across her noticeably rounder belly.

She quickly confirmed the speculation was true in the comments section of the post when she responded to a fan, writing, "Being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being."

Over the past few months, Grimes has spoken openly about her pregnancy both on social media and in numerous interviews.

On January 31, the singer-songwriter opened up candidly about her pregnancy struggles.

"I’m starting to feel bad," she wrote on Instagram. "How do y’all cope with working and having a baby? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 [weeks] ... I feel like I was woefully ill prepared [because] I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."