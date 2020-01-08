Is Grimes pregnant?

The internet is wondering if 31-year-old Canadian alt-pop artist Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, may be expecting her first child after the singer-songwriter shared a since-removed topless nude image of herself with a fetus digitally superimposed over her belly on Instagram Wednesday (Jan. 8).

The photo also features a scar down Grimes' chest, as well as a single purple eye contact.

The controversial image, taken by celebrity photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, has left fans speculating about whether or not the "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" singer is pregnant or if she's just making a bizarre creative statement, something the eccentric artist is prone to do.

See the censored image for yourself, below.

Grimes, who is believed currently to be still dating tech billionaire 48-year-old Elon Musk, who she's been seeing since 2018 when the pair made their official red carpet debut at the Met Gala, hasn't formally announced whether or not she's actually expecting. However, in a comment posted under another Instagram user's comment about Grimes' decision not to censor her nipples on Instagram, an app infamous for removing posts featuring nudity, Grimes did write, "Being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being."

@grimes via Instagram

As for the maybe-baby's name, on Twitter the artist shared a curious string of emojis: the planet Saturn, a dagger and an underscore/low dash. Some are wondering if the cryptic caption is a clue to the child's name, with the dash indicating a possible hyphenation (Saturn Blade Boucher-Musk, perhaps?).

One thing's for sure: She's due to give birth to her long-awaited fifth studio album, Miss Anthropocene, on Feb. 21.