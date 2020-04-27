Grimes Says She Looked Into Getting Surgery to Change Her Eye Color

Grimes once again discussed potentially getting surgery to change her eye color.

The Canadian singer, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, shared a few Instagram Stories early Monday morning (April 27), admitting she's seriously looked into getting the operation in India.

"My friend hit me up about doing music for this movie about eye surgery," she said while donning a filter that changed her eye color to blue. "I thought it was a pro eye surgery movie so I was like f--k yeah. Turns out it's a movie about the dangers of eye surgery so I was like f--k that."

"I have actually looked into getting the eye surgery," Grimes continued. "They can do it in India. I don't know if it's truly that dangerous."

The Instagram Stories come nearly one year Grimes' Adidas campaign in which she claimed she surgically removed the color blue from her vision to help her cope with seasonal depression.

The 32-year-old explained at the time, "I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression."