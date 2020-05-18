Grimes’ Mom Seemingly Shades Elon Musk’s Behavior After Birth of X Æ A-12

Grimes' mom had some choice words for her daughter's boyfriendand baby daddy Elon Musk after he took to social media this weekend to tweet "Take the red pill," which is a reference to the 1999 sci-fi movie The Matrix.

Just two weeks after the Canadian singer-songwriter gave birth to the couple's first child X Æ A-12, her mother Sandy Garossino seemingly shaded the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for not properly taking care of his partner after her "challenging pregnancy and childbirth."

Though she didn't refer to him by name, it appears as though Garossino has shed some light on Musk and Grimes' relationship and his controversial behavior — especially while he’s got a newborn to look after.

"If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks, and you were over 16 years old, would you be blaring MRA bulls--t on Twitter right now?" she wrote on May 17.

Then, when Canadian political consultant Gerard Butts also commented on Musk's "red pill" tweet and wrote, "Buddy has a 3 week old baby, maybe step away from the broflakes," Garossino added, "Not yet two weeks."

The posts have since been deleted. However, screenshots continue to circulate online.

Meanwhile, Grimes' mom isn't the only person who has a bone to pick with Musk.

Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski also condemned his "red pill" reference, replying "F--k both of you" after Ivanka Trump retweeted Musk's initial message with the response, "Taken!"