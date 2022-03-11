Does Grimes Have a New Girlfriend? Meet Chelsea Manning

Grimes apparently has a new love in her life, Chelsea Manning is allegedly her new girlfriend.

After the "Oblivion" singer confirmed that she and Elon Musk broke up again, shortly after welcoming their second child together, Page Six reported that Grimes is dating Chelsea Manning.

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” a source told the outlet. “They’ve been living together in Austin.”

The insider noted that Manning still has her own apartment in Brooklyn despite their relationship getting quite serious.

The news isn't that surprising as the two have been interacting with one another on social media, especially Twitter, over the last few months.

One person asked Grimes if she still planned on appearing on a Twitch stream, to which she responded that she hasn't been in Los Angeles but hopes to return soon. Manning tweeted, "vouch."

In another tweet from December, Grimes wrote about how toxic celebrity culture can be. Manning once again chimed in, "vouch." Grimes then responded to her, "Since I seem to be taking ur [sic] word as final these days."

Manning favorited numerous tweets that Grimes has posted, which included her recent Vanity Fair cover story and the announcement of her and the Tesla founder's baby girl, Exa Dark Siderael Music, or "Y" for short.

Who is Chelsea Manning?

Manning was a former United States soldier who leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks in the summer of 2010. She was convicted of 20 crimes which included six violations of the espionage act.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison. However, President Obama commuted the majority of her remaining prison sentence in January 2017. In total, she served approximately seven years behind bars.