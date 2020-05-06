Grimes Responds to Elon Musk’s Baby Name Typo Correction: ‘I Am Recovering From Surgery’

Grimes just gave birth to her first child 48 hours ago, so maybe let's excuse a typo or two on her Twitter account, no?

A day after Grimes' boyfriend and baby daddy Elon Musk revealed the complicated, video game-esque name of their newborn, X Æ A-12, late Monday night (May 4), the first-time mother came onto Twitter to confirm the revelation and explain — sorta — the meaning behind the name.

"X, the unknown variable; Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence); A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed, great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)," she wrote. Simple enough, right?

While the "A-12" part of the baby's name (pronounced "Archangel") does refer to an aircraft, she accidentally inverted the numbers of the other aircraft in reference, writing SR-17 instead of SR-71.

She was quickly corrected by the tech billionaire, who briskly responded to her tweet, "SR-71, but yes."

"I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos [be] forgiven," she wrote back to him. "But [damn it], that was meant to be profound."

Meanwhile, when a Twitter user criticized Grimes and Elon for giving their child such a unique, arguably convoluted name, the new mom gracefully defended her decision.

"You realize this is a human child and not an EP, right?" the user tweeted, to which Grimes replied, "I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that."

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child together, a boy, on Monday. Elon already has five other children from a previous marriage.