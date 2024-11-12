Gwen Stefani’s ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’ Album Turns 20: Look Back at Photos From 2004

It's been 20 years since No Doubt rock goddess Gwen Stefani released her solo career-launching debut pop album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

Inspired by Stefani's longtime love of new wave and '80s bubblegum, the zippy dance record was ahead of its era, delivering zany, colorful, tongue-in-cheek electro-pop and synth-pop amid a pop landscape mostly tethered to sensual R&B and angsty rock at the time.

Backed by an unexpectedly stylish and whimsical aesthetic influenced by Alice in Wonderland, British couture and Japanese street fashion trends, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. (released Nov. 12, 2004) spawned six singles, including "What You Waiting For?," "Cool," "Rich Girl" and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash "Hollaback Girl." (Everybody thank Gwen for teaching us how to spell "b-a-n-a-n-a-s.")

Though its cultural impact has been lasting, inspiring modern artists such as Charli XCX, the album nevertheless captures a certain mid-2000s pop nostalgia today.

That said, as much as Stefani's recordings are a sonic throwback to the radio pop of her teenage years in the '80s, today Love. Angel. Music. Baby. represents a time when pop stars actually promoted their new music on MTV (remember Total Request Live?) and released individual singles via CD format. "What an amazing time..."