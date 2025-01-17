‘Avengers’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Superhero Movies as Unoriginal

Gwyneth Paltrow is not mincing words when it comes to how she feels about superhero movies.

Paltrow, who has been in seven movies in the Marvel franchise, appeared on Hot Ones when Sean Evans asked her about a comment made by Cord Jefferson who begged Hollywood to put its money into smaller projects.

"I understand that this is a risk-averse industry, I get it. But $200 million movies are also a risk. And it doesn’t always work out, but you the risk anyway. Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies. Or 50 $4 million movies," he said while accepting the award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2024.

Now Paltrow's response has shown that she wants to distance herself from superhero movies.

"If I look at the industry as a whole, this sort of big push into superhero movies, I mean you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original," she said, according to TMZ.

She goes on to say that sometimes superhero movies try to reach as many people as possible, which hurts the films overall depth and quality.

"I grew doing those movies and I sometimes lament the fact, like I look back at some of the films I made in the '90s and think that just wouldn't get made made now. I do think you less diversity in art when there is less at stake," Paltrow added.

Her comments come after GeekTyrant reported that Marvel is reportedly looking at bringing Paltrow back in the Marvel franchise to play Pepper Potts, her Iron Man character.

Paltrow has not been seen in the Marvel franchise since Avengers Endgame over five years ago now.

Outside of the Iron Man movies, Paltrow has appeared in The Avengers as well as making an appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.