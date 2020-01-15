Halsey and Evan Peters have taken their relationship to the next level and have moved in together.

The couple has been dating for four months and has made the new leap, Us Weekly reported. The source claimed that they are "both weird in the same ways." The actor's friends seem to approve of his new girlfriend as well, "Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo."

The couple was first photographed together on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita on September 21. This comes after Halsey's split with singer Yungblud and Peters' split with his longtime girlfriend Emma Roberts. The source said that Peters "took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date."

Prior to dating Peters, Halsey posted a series of tweets over the years about her crush on the American Horror Story actor. "Petition for Evan Peters to date me," she tweeted in 2013. The following year she wrote, "I'm so in love with Evan Peters. I'm so whipped." She also tweeted about him and his role on AHS, "Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers."