Halsey Debuts New Hand Tattoo in Juice WRLD’s Memory

Halsey honored Juice WRLD with a new hand tattoo.

The "You Should Be Sad" hit-maker debuted her latest ink via Instagram Monday (July 6), revealing it was inspired by her and the late rapper's latest collaboration, "Life’s a Mess," off his posthumous album Legends Never Dies.

"Juice was one of the greatest people I have ever known, and one of the most brilliant artists we will ever live to witness," Halsey began her caption. "A true genius who had lyric and melody spilling out of him without any second thought or hesitation."

She continued, "And a beautiful soul who believed in spreading love and creating a community for people to feel less alone. It means everything to me that I could be a part of this album. I cried the first time that I heard it."

The singer tattooed the words "Life's a Mess 999" across her knuckles. (Juice also had the numbers 999 inked on his arm and consistently referenced them in his music.)

Juice died on December 9, 2018, from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. At the time, Halsey posted a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of them together.

"Sweet boy. The fastest brain in the game," she wrote. "Your creativity, endless. Immortal. Rest in power. I can’t even explain the sadness."

Legends Never Dies drops this Friday, July 10. It's a 15 song collection that "best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating" at the time of his death, including the "Life's Messy" collab with Halsey.