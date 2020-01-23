Halsey Accidentally Wished for the Collapse of the World Trade Center While Reacting to a Bad Album Review on Twitter

Halsey called out a negative Manic album review, accidentally tweeting that she hopes the website's office — which is located at One World Trade Center in New York City — collapses.

The "You Should Be Sad" singer took to Twitter on Thursday (January 23) to react to Pitchfork's album review that claims Halsey "proves she isn’t quite the radical she thinks she is" and that "too much of this album sounds like the amorphous pop star you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride."

In response, she tweeted, "Can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already."

However, the pop star quickly deleted the message after someone pointed out that Pitchfork's office is in One World Trade Center (also known as One WTC or Freedom Tower), the skyscraper that was built to commemorate the collapse of the World Trade Centers following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Halsey then clarified that the original tweet was a total misunderstanding and that she had no idea where the website's office was located. She explained she was just trying to poke fun at the website as they did with her album.

"ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this," she wrote, "was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with!"

"Clearly a misunderstanding," Halsey added.