Halsey Debuts Her Most Ambitious Album Yet With Multi-Sensory Album ‘Manic’

Halsey debuted the multi-sensory album Manic on Friday (January 17).

The new record features collaborations with SUGA from BTS, Dominic Fike and Alanis Morissette with fifteen tracks in total.

Prior to the album's release, the 25-year-old revealed that the album would have other aspects to it aside from the music. She released art and visuals to accompany each track and her very own candle that she said smells like "vanilla and clementines. Side of empowerment." She also promised that more surprises are on their way for fans, including an album release party and show for fans in the Los Angeles area on Thursday (January 16) night.

The album itself features numerous subject matters and genres of music that she explores while somehow creating a cohesive vibe. The "Graveyard" singer urged her fans to listen to the album in the track order. "I’m a firm believer that the first time you hear an album should be front to back and so that’s why I make them that way," she tweeted. "Some songs go together. Halves of a whole. so when Manic is out, pls don’t skip ur excited asses to a random song. Just at least not on the first listen."

This year, Halsey will also embark on a Manic World Tour, which kicks in Madrid February 6 before performing to cities across Europe and then heading back to North America this summer. You can buy tickets and get more information here.