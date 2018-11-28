What’s Up With Halsey and Yungblud’s Relationship?

Halsey got the gossip mill churning when she was spotted getting very close with Yungblud last week. The two musicians were seen leaving a studio in Los Angeles together, with the pop star holding a big bouquet of flowers (presumably from the English alternative artist).

Naturally, this set off dating rumors, amplified by the fact that the 24-year-old singer had broken up with her rapper beau G-Eazy (for the second time this year) just a month earlier.

Before we all get ahead of ourselves and picture what Halsey and Yungblud's kids might look like, an insider gave E New! the scoop on what's really going on.

"Halsey is not dating anyone seriously at the moment," the source shared. "Her and Yungblud have known each other through friends and have been recently hanging out. It's very casual."

"She is really hurt by G-Eazy, and is still trying to get over the breakup," the source continues. "Halsey is definitely putting herself out there and is keeping busy, but is not ready to be in a serious relationship. She is focusing a lot on her music and wants to have a really successful album and isn't rushing to be with anyone right now."