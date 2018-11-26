John Mayer Wants to ‘Break’ Halsey’s Heart Amid Ongoing Dating Rumors

John Mayer and Halsey aren't exactly making a strong case that they're not in a relationship.

Over the weekend, Mayer continued his ongoing flirtations with the pop star on social media, leaving a comment on the "Without Me" singer's latest Instagram video.

"I can be over to break your heart in 20 [minutes]," he wrote in response to her claiming she had "writer's block."

Well, that sure is one way to inspire a songwriter!

The comment is just the latest in a string of flirty messages the pair have left one another on social media.

Earlier this month, Halsey celebrated Mayer's birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, "Love ya to pieces."

When Halsey shared a photo of her YSL lipstick in another post, Mayer commented, "It's saying that my billing address doesn't match with the one of my credit card? I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks."

Despite appearances, however, Halsey slammed claims that she and the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" musician were an item.

"I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together? I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried," she tweeted a few weeks ago.

She also addressed the rumors during an appearance on SiriusXM's Morning Mashup.

“The craziest thing was too, is I tweeted him and I was like, ‘Imagine this, right: two people are just friends. That’s crazy,'" she shared. "We’ve been friends for a couple years and he’s really funny and smart and he gave me a lot of really good advice about staying true to myself.”