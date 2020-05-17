‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Uses N-Word on Instagram Live

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is under fire after using the n-word during a recent live stream.

The 25-year-old reality television personality held a live stream on Instagram on Saturday (May 16). At one point during the stream, she was seen muttering along to the lyrics of "Rockstar" by DaBaby, where the term is used. She said the n-word right before she finished singing the song.

Viewers began to flood her comments section asking why she would use that word. She laughed off the comments and replied to them, "I did? I'm so sorry." Then someone off camera said that it was a person named Brooke who uttered the term. "No, I was singing, I'm so sorry," Brown said.

The voice once again advised that she didn't say it.

"I don't think... maybe I did," Brown replied before she suggested that it was her brother Patrick who said the word.

Later on in the stream, the Dancing With The Stars winner addressed the usage of the n-word once again, according to Cosmopolitan. "I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh God," she reportedly said.

"I'd never use that word," Brown continued. "I've never called anybody that. We don't say that word... so, you know what, I'm going to stay here, and y'all can think I said whatever I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that. Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I'm very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking."

Fans recorded a portion of the live stream before it was deleted from her Instagram profile which has since gone viral.

Watch the NSFW video, below.