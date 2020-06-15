Hannah Brown Heroically Saves a Man From Water After Rafting Incident

Hannah Brown saved a man from potentially drowning while white water rafting with her family this weekend.

The former Bachelorette star allegedly helped pull a fellow rafter out of the water after his raft flipped in Tennesse's Ocoee River. The man's girlfriend, who was also there, shared what happened via Twitter, writing, "How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today."

The woman explained, "She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was The Bachelorette!"

She also later clarified, "I was being dramatic when I said drowning. He wasn't suffocating or anything just being taken downstream and she pulled him onto their raft!"

The man's girlfriend also shared footage of Brown helping him out of the water on Instagram.

The reality star's brother Patrick shared photos from their family trip, writing, "Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she's a part of the Coast Guard now... #rescuemission"

Brown's heroic act comes two weeks after she received major backlash for using the N-word while rapping lyrics to DaBaby’s "Rockstar" during an Instagram Live.

She later issued an apology, admitting the lessons she learned amid the controversy has "changed" her life. "I will keep doing whatever I can to learn more and support the solution in all this," Brown vowed.