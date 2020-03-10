‘American Horror Story’ Actor Harry Hains’ Cause of Death Was an Accident
American Horror Story star Harry Haines' official cause of death has been revealed.
Less than two months after the 27-year-old Australian actor, musician and model's death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office announced he died of an accidental fentanyl intoxication.
At the time, Hains' mother Jane Badler confirmed the devastating news in a heartfelt statement via Instagram, revealing her son "struggled with mental illness and addiction."
"He was 27 and had the world at his feet," the veteran actress wrote on January 9 just two days after his death. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time... I will miss you Harry every day of my life."'
A funeral service for Haines was held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on January 12.
Last month, Badler also shared another tribute, writing, "A lover of life ... a crazy, creative. Magical creature ... just on loan to spread magic .....#RIP Harrison George Hains. Heard you were flying around creating planets and new life forms."
Hains had appeared in television shows such as American Horror Story: Hotel, Netflix's The OA and Amazon Prime Video's Sneaky Pete, as well as performed music under the stage name Antiboy.
In March 2019 interview, he discussed his musical alter-ego, saying, "Antiboy is this character that I've created that is a gender-fluid robot from the future, stuck in a virtual reality world that has been malfunctioning.