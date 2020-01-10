27-Year-Old ‘American Horror’ Story Actor Harry Hains Dead

Harry Hains, known for his role in American Horror Story, has died.

The 27-year-old Australian-born actor passed away on January 7, according to his mother Jane Badler, who confirmed the devastating news in a heartfelt statement via Instagram Thursday night (January 9). At this time, no official cause of death was revealed but she said Hains "struggled with mental illness and addiction."

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died," Badler wrote. "He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time."

"I will miss you Harry every day of my life," she added.

Badler, who is also an actor and starred as Diana in the 1985 series V, said a memorial service for her son will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 13 at 3 PM PT.

You can read her full tribute, below:

Other than his one-episode role on AHS: Hotel, Hains appeared in Netflix's The OA and Amazon's Sneaky Pete, as well as worked as a model and performed as a musician under the stage name Antiboy.