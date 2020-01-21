Harry Styles’ Starbucks Doppelgänger Must Be His Long-Lost Twin

Harry Styles has a doppelgänger who works at a Starbucks drive-through.

Fans found the former One Direction singer's look-alike in the form of an employee serving up drinks a Starbucks in the United States. In a now-viral TikTok video, the young man, who's name is Sean, is seen sporting a black turtleneck and a half-up, half-down bun, which is a hair style that was famously worn by Styles in the past.

In the short clip, Sean is asked by the group, "Are you Harry Styles? You look like Harry Styles." Though he doesn't say much, he did grin and hand them their drinks before thanking them for the compliment.

See Harry Styles' doppelgänger for yourself, below:

The TikTok video has racked up more than 250,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments from fans who cannot get over their uncanny resemblance. The clip has even gone viral on Twitter with fans sharing their stunned reactions.

Despite his likeness to the musician, not everyone thinks the Starbucks employee looks like Styles. A lot of other people think he resembles Maze actor Dylan O’Brien.

Another person said he looks like Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton...

...and one user said they see Evan Peters from American Horror Story.