Harry Styles honored his final stop of the Harry Styles: Live on Tour with an all-inclusive bang last night.

The "Sign of the Times" singer hit Los Angeles' The Forum for the last performance of his tour, which was opened by country songbird Kacey Musgraves on Saturday (July 14).

In addition to singing all 10 songs from his premiere self-titled album, the former 1D member also treated concertgoers to a special version of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and Little Big Town's "Girl Crush."

Watch it below:

In between his closing presentation, the "Kiwi" crooner paused to give a sweet speech to his loyal followers, telling the crowd, "This doesn’t happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it’s because of every single one of you."

He followed with another adorable shout-out, this time to an LGBTQ+ fan spotted holding a placard that read, "I'm gay and I love you," to which Styles replied earnestly: "We’re all a little bit gay, aren’t we?”

Also in attendance at the concert were superstars like Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, and the English musician's former flame Kendall Jenner, who was caught cheering and dancing as her ex-boyfriend took the stage.

Styles first embarked on his 89-show world tour in September.