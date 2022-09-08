Harry Styles Tells MSG Crowd He Went to ‘Venice to Spit on Chris Pine’

During his show at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7, Harry Styles took the time to talk about the claims that he spat on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival during the premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling.

Speaking to the crowd at the concert, Styles joked about the incident, saying: "This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."

He then went on to quip: "But fret not, we’re back!"

Watch Styles address the moment between him and Pine below:

The news comes after footage surfaced that showed Styles seemingly pitting on Pine's lap while the pair took their seats for the screening of their film. This led to a viral debate about the alleged incident. The debate became so intense that a statement was released from Pine's representative that read:

"This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Spitgate was not the first controversy that the film has encountered. Last month, Styles himself drew criticism for his acting when the latest trailer for the film was released. Many called into question the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's ability to act when compared to his co-star Florence Pugh.