Hayley Williams Defends Billie Eilish After Singer Says Internet Is Ruining Her Life

Hayley Williams came to Billie Eilish defense after the pop star revealed the internet is ruining her life.

The Paramore singer showed the "Bad Guy" hitmaker some love following Eilish's interview with BBC Breakfast, in which she said she's "fully" stopped reading comments because online trolling has been worse than ever.

"It's weird, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It's crazy," she explained. "It's way worse than it's ever been right now. I mean it's insane that I've even been reading comments up until this point."

"I should have stopped long ago," Eilish added.

Williams defended Eilish in a since-delete message posted to Twitter writing, "who’s been mean to Billie on the internet I will absolutely beat somebody’s a-- all the way up."

The message of support also follows the singer's emotional speech at the 2020 Brit Awards. While accepting her award for Best International Female Solo Artist, Eilish told the crowd: "I've felt very hated recently and when I was on the stage seeing you guys smiling at me it made me want to cry and I want to cry now."

She was referring to the hate she's been receiving after sweeping all four major categories at the 2020 Grammys and the release of the new James Bond theme song "No Time to Die," which she co-wrote with her brother Finneas.