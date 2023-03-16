Homeowner Gets Revenge on Porch Pirates With Poop-Filled Boxes

Porch pirates got a stinky surprise after one crafty homeowner filled decoy delivery boxes with poop.

According to KUTV, Josh Blumental has been keeping a tally of how many packages have been taken from his front porch.

“I’m at 114 packages. Number 113 got taken over the weekend, and 114’s coming up soon," Blumental told the media outlet.

While Blumental has security cameras in place, they unfortunately haven't deterred thieves from swiping his deliveries.

His cameras have captured nearly every instance a package has been taken.

“They drive up on the curb. They park here. They get out. They have drivers. They get out, grab it and run,” Blumental explained.

However, thanks to his revenge plot, Blumental is no longer so concerned about his packages, and his pets — two cats and dog — are happy to help.

“I literally empty out the cat box straight into the box. The litter, poop, everything just into a box, tape it up, put a label on it, and put it out," he shared, joking, “Might as well put it in the box and have some fun with it!"

Some of Blumental's videos are even currently going viral on Twitter.

Watch below:

