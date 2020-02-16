‘House Hunters’ Introduces Polyamorous ‘Throuple’ in New Episode

House Hunters made history by featuring a throuple on their latest episode. This was the first throuple relationship featured on the show's network, HGTV.

The show's Wednesday (February 12) episode entitled "Three’s Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs," featured Brian, Lori and Angelica (Geli). The three are in a polyamorous relationship together. Brian and Lori were married in 2002 and have two children together. Angelica met the couple at a bar and the rest is history.

‘I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual and interested in women and men," he explained. "We evolved to point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives." Angelica now even helps with their children's upbringing.

“The past four years, I have been living in Lori and Brian’s house, so buying a house together as a throuple will signify our next big step as a family of five, rather than all four of them plus me," Angelica explained.

Watch the episode, below.