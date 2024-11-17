Three Wow Reasons You Can Lose Holiday Weight With Water

Yes, it's reminder time because we all know that water is a natural way to assist in weight loss. And that should be easy since we should be drinking it daily. Talk about an advantage.

But maybe these three reasons will help boost your go-get-em-health attitude while we pile on some extra pounds in the delights of the holidays.

Women should drink an average of at least nine cups each day, while men should drink at least 13 cups daily.

Obviously, if you are exercising or doing some kind of activity that dehydrates you, those glasses of water don't count toward the daily consumption we need. According to Medical News Today, drinking this daily amount will automatically help with weight loss.

Now, to the three reasons that make water such an easy weight loss bestie.

nicolas ruiz nicolas ruiz loading...

Appetite Suppressant

When our stomachs are full, we usually stop eating. I'm sure you've heard the tip that drinking a glass of water up to thirty minutes before you eat, which means eight ounces or a cup, you'll feel full and shouldn't eat as much. Water takes up space in our tummies for up to an hour, according to the Healthline website.

Also, if you think you are hungry, or you're craving a snack, drink a cup of water instead. Often, the craving is dehydration unless you're drinking the recommended amount of water daily.

Burn More Calories

According to Medical News Today, water temporarily increases our resting heart rate. We don't feel it, but calories are burned because of that boost of energy. Some studies indicate cold water helps even more because your body expends even more energy, warming the water up during digestion.

Burn More Fat

According to Johns Hopkins University, our body can't metabolize fat or carbs without water. To get really technical, the process of metabolizing fat is called lipolysis. The first step of lipolysis is hydrolysis, which happens when water molecules interact with fats.

Happy drinking! Water, that is. It doesn't get any easier than this.

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz