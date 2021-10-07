Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out this new carry-on bag hack, how Shawn Mendes helps Camila Cabello through her anxiety and more, below.

How Shawn Mendes Helps Camila Cabello Work Through Her Anxiety

Camila Cabello is opening up more and more about her anxiety and her journey through therapy. She says that her boyfriend Shawn Mendes has been instrumental in her mental health growth. The couple agrees that one of the best aspects of their relationship is the "extreme amount of patience and understanding" they have for each other. (via People)

Yes, Kacey Musgraves Was Naked During Her SNL Performance

Kacey Musgraves performed her new single "Justified" on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, leaving people were wondering if she was truly naked on stage like she appeared to be. Her publicist just confirmed that she was in fact nude while being covered only by her guitar, marking the first time in history that someone has performed on the show naked. (via Variety)

Carry-On Luggage Hack: Pack Your Clothes in a Pillowcase

A TikTok user has shared a genius way to bring an extra carry-on with you on a plane without having to pay for it. She suggests stuffing a bunch of clothes inside of a pillow case! See her hack below:

Man Arrested for Facebook Hoax Involving Licking Groceries

A man from Texas has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for posting hoaxes on Facebook and spreading misinformation about COVID. In order to keep people from going to stores, he claimed that he paid someone who had COVID to go and lick products at the local grocery stores. (via Gizmodo)