Wondering how to stream the 2022 Grammys? We've got your answer and more!

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony — which was originally set to broadcast on Jan. 31 but was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — is finally set to premiere this Sunday (April 3).

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, including a breakdown of the nominees, performances, presenters and how to stream the ceremony.

What Time Does the 2021 Grammy Awards Start?

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will air at 5:30PM ET/4:30PM CT. The Grammys telecast will air at 8PM ET/7PM CT and conclude at 11:30PM ET/10:30PM CT.

Where Will the 2022 Grammys Take Place?

The Grammys will take place live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

How Can I Watch the 2022 Grammy Awards? Can I Livestream the Grammys?

Fans can tune in on CBS as well as watch via the network's app. The show will exclusively stream on Paramount+ and will be available to watch on FUBOTV via the Hulu + Live TV package.

To watch the pre-ceremony, visit Grammy.com or the show's official YouTube channel.

Who Is Performing at the 2022 Grammys?

Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo and Chris Stapleton are all set to take the stage this year.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 Grammys?

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah will be hosting for the second year in a row. Levar Burton will host the pre-ceremony.

Who Is nominated at the 2022 Grammys?

Olivia Rodrigo has seven nominations this year, including four in the "Big Four" categories: Album of the Year (Sour), Record of the Year and Song of the Year ("drivers license"); and Best New Artist.

Jon Batiste leads the awards ceremony with 11 nominations. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all scored eight noms apiece.

For a full list of the 2022 Grammy nominees, click here or watch below: