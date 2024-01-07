The 2024 Grammys are just a month away!

The Recording Academy will honor artists, musicians, singers, songwriters, producers, authors and others who work in the recorded media industry. What makes the Grammys so special is the fact that this is the "only music award in which nominees and winners are determined solely by creators themselves: the peers of those being judged."

Find out all of the details about music’s biggest night, below.

Where Is the 2024 Grammys?



The Grammys will take place live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb.4.

What Time Is the 2024 Grammys?

The Grammy Awards will air from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 PM PT. on Feb. 4.

How to Watch the 2024 Grammys: Can I Livestream the Grammys?



Music fans can tune in live to watch the 2024 Grammys on CBS, CBS app and Paramount+. The telecast will later be available to watch on-demand through Paramount+.

How to Watch the 2024 Grammys Pre-Ceremony:

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at Peacock Theater at 12:30 PM PT. Fans can watch the pre-ceremony, where the majority of awards are given out, by visiting Grammy.com or the Grammys' official YouTube channel.

How to Watch the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet:



The Recording Academy has previously offered livestreams on social media accounts and their website, though this year's red carpet details have not been announced just yet. Check back here for the latest updates.

Who Is Performing at the 2024 Grammys?

The list of performers has not been revealed just yet, check back here for updates.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Grammys?

Grammy-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will be hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards. This will mark his fourth consecutive year as the master of ceremonies and he will also serve as a producer for the telecast.

Who Is Nominated at the 2024 Grammys?

SZA tops this year's nominations with nine followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet and Serban Ghenea with seven apiece. Jack Antonoff, Jon Baptiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are tied with six nominations each. See the full list of nominees and categories, here.

To be eligible for nomination this year, artists had to release their original music between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023.