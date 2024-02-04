Rapper Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs by Police After Winning at 2024 Grammy Awards

Shortly after his Grammys sweep in which he won three awards, Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs by police at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday (Feb. 4), The Hollywood Reporter Senior Staff Writer Chris Gardner broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Killer Mike was being taken away in handcuffs inside the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, where the Grammys are being held.

"Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in Crypto.com arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past," Gardner wrote on X.

"An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys," he added.

XXL has reached out to Killer Mike's team and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Why Did Police Handcuff Killer Mike?

Killer Mike was reportedly detained by police at the Grammys because he got into a physical altercation with a security guard at the event, according to TMZ.

It's unclear if the rapper is still in police custody or has been released because he has been posting on X following the incident. "Thank God," he wrote with a few emojis includes trophies, praying hands and a broom, indicating his Grammys sweep.

Mike won Best Rap Album for Michael and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Gavin Godfrey, Diversity and Culture Reporter at Atlanta Journal-Constitution, revealed on X a text message conversation that he had with Mike.

"Spoke to @KillerMike via text message. Went like this:

Me: Not sure what happened but can't wait to hear your side of the story.

Mike: "Over zealous security but I am good"

Me: Are you still detained or out enjoying the show?

Mike: "I'm Good! Three Grammy Good!"

#GRAMMYS," Godfrey shared on X.

See video of Killer Mike being escorted away by police.

