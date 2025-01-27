Why You Should Know How to Walk Like a Penguin (VIDEO)

You may look more foolish walking than those adorable, wingless, black-and-white birds do when they waddle naturally, but it's the price of safety.

Yes, there's a method to walking on slick sidewalks, and it's walking like a penguin. You shuffle and lean forward with your weight over the leg you're stepping forward with, and you should be okay. Oh, and make sure your feet are facing slightly outward.

I do it without embarrassment because the last thing I want is to let pride land me with an injury.

Walking slowly has zero to do with keeping you from slipping and falling on ice. Chances are you're already nervous and tightening up when dealing with icy, slippery conditions on sidewalks, streets, and driveways.

It doesn't matter if you're used to snowy, slippery, icy winters or not; at some point, almost everyone has to walk in these unsavory winter conditions. Even though we know to be careful, we all hit those rushed or cocky moments and BOOM.

There are even how-to videos because walking like a penguin is a crucial way of staying safe and out of the emergency room. Here's a cute, animated penguin video that demonstrates exactly what to do to stay safe.

I was actually shocked to learn that according to MSN, about one million of us across the country are injured annually because of falls on ice and snow, with about 17,000 of those falls being fatal.

Here's the diagram that The Farmer's Almanac uses as a winter life hack.

So, consider this your friendly reminder to walk like a penguin.

