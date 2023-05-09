Howard Stern Blasts King Charles’ ‘Disgusting, Repugnant’ Royal Coronation

More than 20 million people in the U.K. tuned in Saturday (May 6) to watch King Charles III's historic coronation, but one person definitely wasn't impressed with the celebration: Howard Stern.

The shock jock slammed the crowning of King Charles, 74, on The Howard Stern Show, telling co-host Robin Quivers that the people of the U.K. need to "get a grip on themselves."

"I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p---y. That’s No. 1. And people are acting like ... the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f---ing guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people," Stern said, according to Page Six.

"Did something great besides being born," Quivers interjected.

Stern called the coronation "disgusting," explaining, "...They’re like, 'We swear our allegiance to you and you are a great warrior.' I mean, the whole thing is f---ing nuts."

"And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who's suffering through economic problems… and then you see the pomp and circumstance," the Private Parts star continued.

On a more positive note, Stern admitted the British monarchy "provides a flavor to the country and something for people to go see."

"It’s part of the tourism. I get all that. I’m not naïve, but it just sends the wrong message," he said.

According to Bloomberg, King Charles' coronation likely cost around $126 million to produce. The bill was partly funded by the U.K. government.

