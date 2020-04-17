Hugh Jackman Wisely Turned Down Starring Role in ‘Cats’

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Hugh Jackman's almost-role in Cats, Reese Witherspoon's giveaway flop and more, below!

Hugh Jackman Turned Down Starring Role in 'Cats'

The multi-talented actor recently came clean about turning down a role in the movie Cats. In retrospect, it was a good decision, as the film was very poorly reviewed. His reason was that he wasn't available for the part, which turned out to be a lucky coincidence for Jackman. (via People)

Reese Witherspoon's Dress Giveaway Sparks Backlash

An act that was meant to celebrate hard-working teachers ended up being a flop when Reese Witherspoon's Draper James clothing line only offered 250 dresses during a giveaway... even though one million teachers had signed up. The giveaway ended with teachers lashing out and calling it was a "marketing ploy," as the majority of people didn't get a dress but did get added to a mailing list. (via Cosmopolitan)

Fashion Nova Called Out for Inappropriate 'Stimulus' Promos

The fashion site came under criticism this week after they sent out tone-deaf alerts that read "When That Stimulus Deposit Hits" and "Save up to 80% SITEWIDE." Customers took the promotional alert poorly, considering 22 million workers have filed for unemployment. (via People)

Facebook To Alert People Who Come Across COVID-19 Misinformation

In an effort to slow the spread of misinformation about the novel coronavirus, Facebook has enacted an alert system.

Those who have interacted with, shared, liked, reacted to or commented on harmful information about COVID-19 that has subsequently been removed from the social media platform will receive an alert in their news feed, pointing them in the direction of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Myths Debunked page. (via BuzzFeed News)

Drake Gets Involved With All In Challenge

The artist officially joined the campaign to help raise money for COVID-19 relief by offering a party package fit for a rock star. Drake's offer includes one lucky contestant (and seven guests!) winning a flight on his $200 million private jet. They will be flown to L.A. for a weekend, get VIP treatment and go to a private party with Drake. (via TMZ)

Celebrities Help To Feed Hospital Workers

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Octavia Spencer, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman have partnered with Frontline Foods, an organization that helps deliver meals to hospital workers with the help of local restaurants. The volunteer organization raises funds locally to purchase the meals from restaurants who were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. (via TooFab)

Will Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend Propose After One Month of Dating?

The couple, who started dating only a month ago and have been self-isolating together, are rumored to being moving toward a proposal. Several conflicting sources have stated that Lovato's boyfriend, Max Ehrich may be popping the question after quarantine, while others say it's completely false. (via Cosmopolitan)