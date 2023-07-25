'80s babies and '90s teens fondly remember the heyday of the American mall. Where else could you hang with friends while shopping for clothes, shoes, and your favorite artist's latest CD release? You'd walk from one anchor store to the next, working up a serious appetite along the way.

There was one place you could go when your stomach was growling louder than the muzak playing over the overhead speakers: the food court. This centrally-located hub showcased kiosks and many franchise restaurants where shoppers could grab a quick bite. What was your favorite food court restaurant?

How Many of These Iconic Mall Food Court Restaurants Do You Remember? From retro favorites to the icons that are still serving customers today, take a walk down memory lane with our roundup of the most iconic mall food court restaurants of the '80s and '90s.

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below.