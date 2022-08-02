Infertile Man Devastated After Partner Pulls Prank Pretending She’s Pregnant

A man on Reddit revealed his partner pranked him by pretending she was pregnant — leaving him devastated when he found out it was a joke.

"My partner and I have been together for five years. She has a daughter, eight, from a previous relationship. Right off the bat, it was made known I had fertility issues and likely wouldn’t ever be able to father a child," the man wrote via Reddit.

"My partner and her friend decided to play an impromptu prank on me. I came home from work, there were multiple positive pregnancy tests in the bathroom," he continued.

The man was confused but overjoyed at the thought of having a child.

"My partner announced she was pregnant, I started freaking out… a happy freak out cause I thought I had hit the lottery with the slim to no chance I have," he wrote. "They both started laughing, the tests were from the friend and not my partner."

The man was "devastated" and felt "really let down."

"At first she was shocked by my reaction and said, 'I thought you’d know it was a joke considering your circumstances,'" he wrote. "She ended up apologizing after realizing how hurt I was."

The man was extremely hurt by the cruel joke, which left him struggling to trust his girlfriend.

A few weeks after the prank, the woman publicly announced she was pregnant — but it wasn't a joke this time.

"Three weeks ago she arranged a huge dinner with her entire family at our house," the man explained. "She had us play this stupid mystery game and ultimately announced to everyone she’s pregnant. Her mother and sisters were deliriously happy. Immediately I got pissed thinking this was yet another prank, so I showed absolutely no emotions which everyone caught on to."

The guy turned to his partner and told her that she was either "mentally disturbed" for pulling another prank or guilty of "cheating" on him.

"That’s pretty much when all hell broke loose," he continued. "My partner’s point of view is that she was sincerely apologetic about the prank and I should know her well enough to not think she’d ever pull that stunt again. She’s also livid at me for ruining the announcement, embarrassing her in front of her entire family, causing them to think I’m a horrible person and then finally insinuating that she’s a cheater."

But the man stands by his claim "that had she never pranked me, my reaction would have been different."

"I do find it odd she decided to tell me along with her family," he added. "Things would have likely happened better had she told me first, and then we announced it together. But I’m starting to think I acted immaturely causing a scene in front of her family, and I think that’s maybe where I’m wrong."

Reddit users backed the man in the comments section.

"That prank was just beyond cruel! And then to announce it with everyone and not tell you privately is insensitive and immature," one user commented. "Your reaction was to be expected. I see both these as red flags for your relationship. Congrats on the baby though, although I’m sure you’ll have doubts until the paternity test happens."

"I am baffled by the fact he had to find out he was going to be a father in front of the rest of the family," another wrote, adding, "Where’s the intimacy? The privacy? She got that special moment to herself when she found out and then didn’t give him that."