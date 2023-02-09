J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Not Fazed’ by Those 2023 Grammys Memes

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck seem to be unaffected after Affleck was turned into a viral meme at the 2023 Grammys.

Sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are aware of the memes, but they aren't paying attention to them.

"Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating. She had shown him a few photos that night and he just brushed it off. He is not fazed by what the internet has to say about him," the source alleged.

"They are not paying too much attention to them. Jen actually thinks some of the memes are funny," the source added.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), Affleck sparked a new series of memes with his supposedly miserable attitude at the Grammys.

His sour look, which made it appear like he didn't want to be there, went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, a Grammys seat filler revealed that she was sitting next to Lopez and Affleck during the awards show ceremony and even clocked the moment when the power couple found out about the memes.

"J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my God, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,'" user @AlmostAnna claimed.

"He was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme and chose not to change his expression," she added.

The TikTok user noted that Lopez and Affleck left the event early and that Affleck "did not look happy."

Watch below: