Jaden Smith and ‘Hunger Games’ Star Amandla Stenberg Look Adorable at Prom

It's the end of May, which means for high school kids across the U.S., it's that all important (but equally dreadful) time of year: prom season.

But for Jaden Smith and The Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg, the two young stars showed that they have no teenage angst when it comes to the big day.

Stenberg revealed on Twitter yesterday (May 30) that she took the After Earth star as her date to prom. The 16-year-old actress shared a couple photos of the two stars posing before heading out for the night.

In the photos, Stenberg is seen wearing metallic dress for prom, while Smith is shown breaking convention and wearing a black and white dress. The 16-year-old son of Will Smith has been known for his unconventional fashion moves, as he famously wore a Batman costume to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding and was also photographed in early April wearing a dress in public.

Stenberg became a breakout star after her portrayal of Rue in the 2012 blockbuster film based on the bestselling novel. She was last seen in a recurring role on Fox's hit TV series, Sleepy Hollow, and will next be seen in the series Mr. Robinson.