20 of Janet Jackson’s Best Dance Routines

It’s Janet June! All month long, we’re paying tribute to Janet — Miss Jackson, if you’re nasty — with a celebration the legacy of the icon as she prepares to make her long-awaited comeback to the music scene. Welcome back, Miss Janet.

Ten time nominee and four time winner of the MTV Video Music Award for best choreography (a record), Janet Jackson is the greatest dancer in pop music — no caveats.

Matched (but never bested) only by her own brother, Janet has gifted the world with timeless, memorable and inspiring choreography emulated by such lesser girls as Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Ciara and more.

In celebration of her upcoming return to music, we're counting down Miss Jackson's 20 best dance routines. Gimme a beat!