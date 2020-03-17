Jared Leto revealed he just learned about the coronavirus outbreak after his "silent meditation" retreat.

As the world prepares for the COVID-19 pandemic by self-quarantining and practicing social distancing, the Suicide Squad star is just "catching up on what's going on" following his self-imposed isolation in the desert for almost two weeks.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto wrote. "Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing — to say the least."

He continued, "I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

The world has changed a lot in the past two weeks. Not only has the virus spread dramatically, but celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, as well as Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju and James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko have all revealed they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, other stars — like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande — have urged their millions of followers to stay home in an effort to avoid spreading COVID-19.