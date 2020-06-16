Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Takes Her Cat for Walks in a Stroller

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Jennifer Garner's cat walk, Barbra Streisand's gift to George Floyd's daughter and more, below!

Jennifer Garner Explains Why She Walks Her Cat in a Stroller

Actress Jennifer Garner explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show why she walks her cat in a stroller. She explained that one of her kids would not take a walk outside unless the cat came with them, so now she and her children go for walks with their kitty in a stroller. (via People)

Kanye West Cosmetics?

Kanye West reportedly filed a "Yeezy" trademark for beauty and skincare products. It looks like he's trying to expand "Yeezy" into a new market. He did try to go down this route in 2017 with a brand named after his mother, DONDA, but it was unsuccessful. (via TMZ)

Volunteering Could Add Years To Lifespan

In a national study conducted by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, people who volunteer for about two hours a week seem to be at a lower risk of death. Dr. Eric Kim of the Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University said in a release that "humans are social creatures by nature," so it makes sense that we might see fewer health risks when we volunteer. (via Study Finds)

Is SpongeBob SquarePants Gay?



In honor of Pride month, on Saturday Nickelodeon tweeted about three characters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. SpongeBob SquarePants was among them, leading many fans to suspect he is gay. However, in the early 2000s, series creator Stephen Hillenburg said that SpongeBob is not gay, but asexual. (via TMZ)

Viral 'Lose Your Job' Security Guard Makes Bank



South Carolina strip club security guard Julius Locklear went viral after a woman he was detaining started singing about how he was going to "lose his job." He says he now has job offers pouring in because of the video—and is still very much employed. Employers apparently liked the professionalism and restraint he showed during the video. Locklear says an up-and-coming artist in Atlanta has even offered to make him their full-time bodyguard. (via TMZ)

Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd's Daughter Some Disney Magic



Barbra Streisand has given George Floyd's young daughter, Gianna, stocks in Disney. Right now, Disney shares are very low, but Wall Street claims that Disney will bounce back. (via TMZ)

Burger King Launches Impossible Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Burger King has launched a new plant-based vegan sausage called the Impossible Croissan'wich. The Impossible sausage is served on a flaky croissant. To promote the launch, anyone who downloads the Burger King app and orders food, at a $1 minimum, will get to try the new Impossible Croissan'wich for free, limited to 100,000 free Impossible Croissan'wiches at participating locations. (via People)